‘Kama huwezani enda” See the amount of money ZAINABU from Roysambu is demanding for “Lungula”

Saturday June 17, 2017 - These days, Kenyan ladies don’t have to line up in the streets at night and engage city council askaris in running battles when selling their flesh to men.





They do it online by advertising their s3x services through what is called “digital pr@st!tut!ion.





They are just a call away and all you need is to contact them and your thirst will be quenched.





This “mamacita” from Roysambu is among the many online pr@st!tut3s but she claims that she is not that cheap.





She charges Ksh 6,000 for a short time of s3x that lasts few minutes and claims that if you cannot afford her, just shut your mouth and go.





See how she has been advertising herself to Kenyan men in the next page.



