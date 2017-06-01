KALONZO shocks everyone as he disowns NGILU in broad daylight even after going to bed with her

..also the former Vice President and Raila Odinga’s running mate, vowed to campaign for Wiper Party nominees, including Governor Julius Malombe, who Charity Ngilu is challenging for the Governor’s seat.





He told Ngilu to campaign on her own and not expect any support from Wiper or NASA.





“I am happy we are all speaking in one voice as a community,”





“However, Wiper needs numbers in national and county assemblies and therefore Mrs. Ngilu being in a party that is in competition with us must appreciate that,” Kalonzo said.





