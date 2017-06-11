KALONZO MUSYOKA is confident that UHURU will beat RAILA in August – See his latest desperate move.

Sunday June 11, 2017- Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka now wants to be nominated senator if National Super Alliance (NASA) fails to clinch the presidency in August.





On Thursday, Kalonzo submitted his name as Wiper nominee for the Senate a thing that shocked NASA leaders and supporters.





Sources said Kalonzo insisted that his name must be in the Senate if NASA fails to win the presidency in August.





Kenyans across the political divide were perplexed by Kalonzo‘s move and they started hashtag #NASAMultiBets on Saturday.





Here are some of the comments from Kenyans.





“If Kalonzo Musyoka will be a nominated senator... Raila should as well seek Kisumu governor position or an EALA post,” Moses Gitau wrote.





“If Kalonzo is confident of NASA's victory why his name would be appearing on the wiper's Senate nominee? # NASAMultiBets ,” Mary Kigwa wrote.





“In this Gambling era, NASA has taken it to a new level, Kalonzo has his bet on Senator nomination and deputy presidency # NASAMultiBets?,” James Waigi





“Yani Kalonzo's name is in the nominated senators list. Enyewe everyone in NASA knows they wont win,” Christine Mwikali.



