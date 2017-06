KALONZO attacks UHURU badly for snubbing RAILA ODINGA during Madaraka Day in Nyeri

Saturday June 3, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta for snubbing and humiliating NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, during Madaraka Day celebrations at Kabiru-ini Grounds in Nyeri. Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta for snubbing and humiliating NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, during Madaraka Day celebrations at Kabiru-ini Grounds in Nyeri.





on Thursday . Uhuru did not acknowledge Raila Odinga during the colourful event attended by over 15,000 Kenyans





In a statement on Friday , Kalonzo hit out at the President for perpetuating division even during national events by..