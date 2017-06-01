KALENJINs are not a sack of potatoes to be joked around with – ISAAC RUTO tells WILLIAM RUTO

KALENJINs are not a sack of potatoes to be joked around with – ISAAC RUTO tells WILLIAM RUTOPolitics 04:38
Monday June 12, 2017 - Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader, Isaac Ruto, has warned Deputy President William Ruto against using the Kalenjin community to enrich him.
Speaking in Kuresoi South on Friday, Ruto said for the past 4 years, the Deputy President has been using the community to enrich himself and also to trade the community for personal gain.
He said Ruto was behind the..
Page 1 2