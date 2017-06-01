KALENJINs are not a sack of potatoes to be joked around with – ISAAC RUTO tells WILLIAM RUTO

..eviction of 1,278 families to create space for the Itare Dam project.





“Our community has been taken for a ride by a politician who uses us to enrich himself,” said Rutto.





The outspoken Governor said, “If [NASA flag bearer] Raila Odinga was bad for evicting people from the Mau Forest, then Ruto is worse.”





He also asked the Kalenjin community to support NASA candidate, Raila Odinga, saying he will end corruption and tribalism in the country.





