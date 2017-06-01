KABOGO now changes his political stand about UHURU/ RUTO as he declares this! RAILA can still smile

Sunday June 18, 2017 - Embattled Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has retracted his statement in which he said he will not support Jubilee and wants nothing to do with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, accusing them of rigging him out of the Jubilee primaries.





Speaking yesterday, Kabogo said he now supports President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election because of his transformative agenda.





However, he said he will defend his seat as independent candidate and warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and..



