KABOGO drives the last nail in UHURU’s coffin! What he said has shaken State House as RAILA smiles

..sell Jubilee agenda.
He said he has now focused all his energies on his new political outfit and his re-election as Kiambu Governor on an Independent ticket.
“I’m done with Jubilee, I am an independent candidate, and I won’t associate myself with other people’s party.”
“Yes, I was in Jubilee, but the shambolic party primaries made me leave, I have nothing to do with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto," Kabogo said to the utter shock of the entire Mt. Kenya.
