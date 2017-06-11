JULIE GICHURU attacked by Kenyans after she publicly declared she’s voting for UHURU in August.

Sunday, June 11, 2017 -Former Citizen TV anchor, Julie Gichuru, has openly declared that she is supporting Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid.





According to Julie Gichuru, Uhuru has done alot for this Country in the five years he has been in power.





“Totally inspirational evening with President Uhuru Kenyatta as we gathered to support his re-election bid. Caroline Mutoko shared amazing audio from his 2002 campaigns, his focus even then was a united Kenya, peace, movement from absolute centralised power to a devolved system and free education. Thank you to all those who made time and to so many more who are supporting the campaign via mobile money. We must believe in something and I believe in one Kenya, I believe in progr ess and strong effective partnerships to actualise development, I believe in each of us exercising our individual rights to vote, and I believe in respecting that right and loving you as my Kenyan brother or sister whatever the outcome, I believe in working together to make this nation rise to great heights of progress and prosperity for all.



Wherever you stand politically, God bless you and God bless Kenya. Twende mbele pamoja” She posted on her official facebook page.





Julie Gichuru’s post elicited mixed reactions from her followers on facebook.





This is how some of the Kenyans reacted to Julie Gichuru’s post.





-Journalist should not take political sides in public. If you like Uhuru, it should be a secret within you in regards to your profession. I still believe you are a great journalist but this was not right.





-Julie gichuru you have missed the point. If his focus was a united Kenya in 2002, how has he faired towards achieving it during the time he has been president? Hasn't he divided Kenyans more? Peace??? Does clobbering people in the streets represent a heart yearning for peace?? What has been the support for devolution that you can talk of? Sorry I have intruded in your wall.





-Weit a minute, ah bon! What is inspirational about Uhuru? Corruption,incompetence, tribalism, nepotism, lies,misplaced priorities, arrogance, the list is endless,give us a break sil vou plait





-This came as a surprise to me because as a person of your stature I expected you to be objective and listen to what's going on in the grapevine. You have every right to support your preferred candidate, but praising him for things he did not do is just delusional. Kenya is more divided under the leadership of Uhuru Kenyatta. The constitution has been thrown out the window and e every decision the Jubilee government makes serves their own interest. It is your right to support him but at least let's live in the real world and listen to the whispers of the disgruntled getting louder..





-We cannot allow Julie Gichuru to be the moderator in the presidential debate, she has clearly showed whom she supports.. She must not even be allowed to interview any opposition member and truth be told this is her undoing she will leave to regreat taking sides



