JULIE GICHURU attacked by Kenyans after she publicly declared she’s voting for UHURU in August.

shared amazing audio from his 2002 campaigns, his focus even then was a united Kenya, peace, movement from absolute centralised power to a devolved system and free education. Thank you to all those who made time and to so many more who are supporting the campaign via mobile money. We must believe in something and I believe in one Kenya, I believe in progr ess and strong effective partnerships to actualise development, I believe in each of us exercising our individual rights to vote, and I believe in respecting that right and loving you as my Kenyan brother or sister whatever the outcome, I believe in working together to make this nation rise to great heights of progress and prosperity for all.