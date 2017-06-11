JULIE GICHURU and CAROLINE MUTOKO endorse UHURU, they have no time for losers like RAILA.

Sunday, June 11, 2017 -Former Citizen TV anchor Julie Gichuru and Ex-Radio queen Caroline Mutoko have officially endorsed President Uhuru Kenyatta.





They want him to rule for another term so that he can complete the work he started.





According to Julie Gichuru, she believes in progress and development and that’s why she will vote for Uhuru Kenyatta.





She has no time for losers like Raila Odinga.





This is what Julie posted as she publicly declared that she is supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta re-election bid together with Caroline Mutoko.





Totally inspirational evening with President Uhuru Kenyatta as we gathered to support his re-election bid. Caroline Mutoko shared amazing audio from his 2002 campaigns, his focus even then was a united Kenya, peace, movement from absolute centralised power to a devolved system and free education. Thank you to all those who made time and to so many more who are supporting the campaign via mobile money. We must believe in something and I believe in one Kenya, I believe in progr ess and strong effective partnerships to actualise development, I believe in each of us exercising our individual rights to vote, and I believe in respecting that right and loving you as my Kenyan brother or sister whatever the outcome, I believe in working together to make this nation rise to great heights of progress and prosperity for all.

Wherever you stand politically, God bless you and God bless Kenya. Twende mbele pamoja



