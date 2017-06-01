Jubilee politician beaten by women for refusing to give them money! This is RAILA’s zone, go away

Friday June 9, 2017 - A vocal Jubilee politician from Mombasa County is nursing minor injuries after he was beaten by women for refusing to give them money.





The incident happened in Kongowea on Thursday where Mombasa gubernatorial candidate, Suleiman Shabal’s running mate, Ananiah Mwaboza, was beaten badly by a group of women he had hired to campaign for President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The incident happened after Mwaboza finished addressing a...



