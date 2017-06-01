Jubilee official, MURATHE, reveals how ruthless & lethal UHURU will be if re-elected - RAILA won’t be lucky

President Uhuru Kenyatta will deal ruthlessly with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the corrupt in his Government if re-elected in August.





This was revealed by Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, who spelt doom for those operating outside the law saying Uhuru will be very ruthless in his second term.





Speaking during an interview, Murathe said that if Uhuru is re-elected for another five years, he will be looking to build a legacy that no one will ever forget and will therefore be ruthless, lethal and abrasive and will..



