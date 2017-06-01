Jubilee MP reveals how RUTO has frustrated his beautiful wife RACHAEL! That is why she is always dull!

Wednesday June 21, 2017 - A vocal Jubilee MP has revealed how Deputy President William Ruto frustrates his wife, Rachael Ruto, despite pretending that all is well in his family.





Addressing a huge gathering in Emurua Dikirr on Monday, area MP, Johanna Ngeno, explained how Ruto has been sinning in front of his wife.





The MP said Ruto's sins would even block Rachael from going to heaven.





A video shared on social media shows Ngeno saying that Rachel Ruto prays for her husband everyday but the DP keeps on sinning each day.





The MP, who is...



