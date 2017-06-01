Jubilee MP predicts a RAILA ODINGA win in August! UHURU is going to Gatundu and RUTO to Sugoi

Tuesday June 6, 2017 - A vocal Jubilee MP has predicted a National Super Alliance (NASA) win in the upcoming General Election.





Kenyans will go to the polls on August 8th and the battle is between President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee and Raila Odinga of NASA.





The two political heavyweights are set to face each other in a repeat of 2013 polls in which Odinga lost narrowly to Kenyatta.





Speaking on...



