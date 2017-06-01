Jubilee MP predicts a RAILA ODINGA win in August! UHURU is going to Gatundu and RUTO to Sugoi

.. Tuesday , Mumias East MP, Ben Washiali, said NASA seems to be unstoppable and it will be difficult to stop the NASA euphoria in Western Kenya.





“As things stand now, even though I support Jubilee, we stand no chance of trouncing Raila in Western region.”



“Dislodging him with Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula supporting him is difficult,” Washiali said.





“If Jubilee does not act swiftly in order to combat growing opposition euphoria in this nation, be prepared for Odinga’s landslide victory,” Washiali added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



