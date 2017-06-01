Jubilee could lose Nairobi as MIKE SONKO is taken to court over theft case - KIDERO may toast to this

Saturday June 17, 2017 - Jubilee candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, has been sued for defamation in a case involving land theft.





A lawyer involved in the protracted case in which Sonko is lined up as a witness, has sued the Nairobi Jubilee aspirant for maligning her name.





Lucy Momanyi, who is representing German investor, Morgenstern Joachim, accused Mike Sonko of..



