Jubilee could lose Nairobi as MIKE SONKO is taken to court over theft case - KIDERO may toast to this

...depicting her as corrupt, murderous and a political saboteur.





However, Sonko has denied these claims and in a replying affidavit, accused Momanyi of malice and refusing to accept a fair comment.





Sonko is linked to a man who is accused of swindling the German investor of a whooping sh16 million through fraudulent land transaction.





If Sonko is convicted, Governor Kidero would have a field day during the August 8th General Election.





The Kenya DAILY POST



