JOYCE from Bungoma exposed badly, Read how she had S3X with her friend’s husband in a party

Thursday, June 1, 2017 - Shameless Joyce Njoroge from Bungoma has been exposed badly after she had s3x with a friend’s husband during a party.





This is exactly what happened.





A woman who witnessed the drama tells it all.





kindly hide my identity. Am here to expose and shame a lady by the name Joyce Njoroge of Bungoma. We had a baby shower for one of our friend who also lives in Bungoma, the organizing group was formed on whatsapp the party was done last Saturday on 27th in Bungoma, little did we know Joyce the key organizer and expectant’s husband were intimates, they screw each other.





The only shame they brought on board is that after the party they picked some few guests for an extension somewhere away from Bungoma with a company of one lady guest who travelled all the way from nairobi to attend the shower and she is also pregnant. Joyce and the baby shower father left a pregnant woman out in the club the whole night while they went into a lodging to enjoy themselves!!!





The lady was so much stranded because she..



