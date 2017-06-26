JOHO snatches BETTY KYALLO’s Porsche, it has been re-branded with his images after she was dumped (PHOTOs)

Monday, June 26, 2017 -Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho,has snatched Betty Kyallo’s Porsche, the expensive car he had given her as a "gift".





The s3xy KTN anchor was secretly warming the bed of the handsome Governor, prompting Okari to divorce her six months after their much hyped wedding.





However, their affair recently hit a snag and Joho took away the Porsche.





He also stopped paying her house rent in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi, forcing her to vacate to a cheaper house.





Apparently, Joho had not given Betty Kyallo the car’s log-book(pictured below).









When their affair hit a snag, he took away his Porsche.





It's alleged that he has sold the car to a city businessman called Eric Mwangi of Fuse branding who claims he decided to brand it with the images of the Governor because he is a great fan of him.



Here are photos of the car that Joho had given Betty Kyallo and then took it away after their affair hit a snag.









The Kenyan DAILY POST