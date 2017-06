Saturday June 17, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has threatened to disrupt President Uhuru Kenyatta’s function in Likoni on June 27 . - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has threatened to disrupt President Uhuru Kenyatta’s function in Likoni on





Uhuru will be in Mombasa on this day to launch MV Jambo ferry after it arrives from Turkey.





Speaking on Friday, Joho said he will not attend the launch but will hold a parallel event in...