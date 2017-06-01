JOHO abuses UHURU badly again and assures him zero votes - Satan may not even forgive him.

Thursday June 8, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has once again abused President Uhuru Kenyatta for launching Grand Coalition Government’s projects that were started by former President Mwai Kibaki and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





Speaking in Mariakani on Thursday , Joho said that Uhuru is a 'tourist' and Mombasa residents should eat his money but vote for NASA leaders in August.





“When Uhuru visits, let him know that he is coming as a tourist.”





“He has a lot of money for....



