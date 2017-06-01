Jobs and Vacancies in Steers, Kenya

Job Title: Intern - Waiter / Waitress



Reports To: Branch Manager



Job Description Summary: The job holder is responsible for serving customers by taking orders, serving food and preparing tables.





Making customers feel welcome and comfortable during their meals.



Key Tasks and Responsibilities

Prepare the restaurant for service by ensuring the eating area is cleaning and arranged accordingly.

Collects orders when prepared and serves to guest

Collects all dirty cutlery and crockery from the table once guests have completed their meal

Maintains a high standard of personal hygiene and appearance

Follow instructions from the Manager in regards to daily running of the restaurant

Minimum Requirements

Minimum of a diploma in Hospitality

Working experience in a restaurant or hotel.

Exceptional communication skills and great customer service skills

Excellent attention to detail

Exceptional ability to multitask.

Immaculate personal grooming and presentation

A positive attitude, enthusiastic personality and a winning smile

A team player









Job Title: Intern Cook – Steers



Reports To: Branch Manager



Job Description Summary: The job holder is responsible for timely and accurate preparation of customer orders accordingly.



Key Tasks and Responsibilities

Prepare customer orders on the kitchen screen or on a manual buffer when the system is down

Responsible for the stocks issued by the manager for the shift

Clean and maintain the kitchen area to ensure it is in good, safety and organized status at all times

Follow instructions from the Manager in regards to daily running of the kitchen

Report any equipment malfunction or any problematic function to the manager immediately

Adhere to all safety and Health policies and procedures

Ensure adherence to all established company policies, procedures and service standards

Any other task as assigned from time to time by the branch Manager

Minimum Requirements

Minimum of a diploma in Hospitality

Working experience in a restaurant or hotel

Exceptional communication skills and great customer service skills

Excellent attention to detail

Exceptional ability to multitask.

Immaculate personal grooming and presentation

A positive attitude, enthusiastic personality and a winning smile

A team player

How to Apply



If you are interested in the position and have the skills and talents we are looking for, Please send a copy of your updated resume to If you are interested in the position and have the skills and talents we are looking for, Please send a copy of your updated resume to jobs@steers.co.ke with the job title INTERN COOK- STEERS as the subject by 21st July 2017.





Only successful candidates will be contacted.