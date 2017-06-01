Jobs and Vacancies in Steers, Kenya

Jobs and Vacancies in Steers, KenyaJobs and Careers 18:28
Reports To: Branch Manager
Job Description Summary: The job holder is responsible for serving customers by taking orders, serving food and preparing tables.
Making customers feel welcome and comfortable during their meals.
Key Tasks and Responsibilities
- Prepare the
restaurant for service by ensuring the eating area is cleaning and
arranged accordingly.
- Collects orders
when prepared and serves to guest
- Collects all dirty
cutlery and crockery from the table once guests have completed their meal
- Maintains a high
standard of personal hygiene and appearance
- Follow instructions
from the Manager in regards to daily running of the restaurant
Minimum Requirements
- Minimum of a
diploma in Hospitality
- Working experience
in a restaurant or hotel.
- Exceptional
communication skills and great customer service skills
- Excellent attention
to detail
- Exceptional ability
to multitask.
- Immaculate personal
grooming and presentation
- A positive
attitude, enthusiastic personality and a winning smile
- A team player
Job Title: Intern Cook – Steers
Reports To: Branch Manager
Job Description Summary: The job holder is responsible for timely and accurate preparation of customer orders accordingly.
Key Tasks and Responsibilities
- Prepare customer
orders on the kitchen screen or on a manual buffer when the system is down
- Responsible for the
stocks issued by the manager for the shift
- Clean and maintain
the kitchen area to ensure it is in good, safety and organized status at
all times
- Follow instructions
from the Manager in regards to daily running of the kitchen
- Report any
equipment malfunction or any problematic function to the manager
immediately
- Adhere to all
safety and Health policies and procedures
- Ensure adherence to
all established company policies, procedures and service standards
- Any other task as
assigned from time to time by the branch Manager
Minimum Requirements
- Minimum of a
diploma in Hospitality
- Working experience
in a restaurant or hotel
- Exceptional
communication skills and great customer service skills
- Excellent attention
to detail
- Exceptional ability
to multitask.
- Immaculate personal
grooming and presentation
- A positive
attitude, enthusiastic personality and a winning smile
- A team player
How to Apply
If you are interested in the position and have the skills and talents we are looking for, Please send a copy of your updated resume tojobs@steers.co.ke with the job title INTERN COOK- STEERS as the subject by 21st July 2017.