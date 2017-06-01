Jobs and Vacancies in Steers, Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 18:28

Job Title: Intern - Waiter / Waitress
 
Reports To: Branch Manager

Job Description Summary: The job holder is responsible for serving customers by taking orders, serving food and preparing tables. 

Making customers feel welcome and comfortable during their meals.
 
Key Tasks and Responsibilities
  • Prepare the restaurant for service by ensuring the eating area is cleaning and arranged accordingly.
  • Collects orders when prepared and serves to guest
  • Collects all dirty cutlery and crockery from the table once guests have completed their meal
  • Maintains a high standard of personal hygiene and appearance
  • Follow instructions from the Manager in regards to daily running of the restaurant
Minimum Requirements
  • Minimum of a diploma in Hospitality
  • Working experience in a restaurant or hotel.
  • Exceptional communication skills and great customer service skills
  • Excellent attention to detail
  • Exceptional ability to multitask.
  • Immaculate personal grooming and presentation
  • A positive attitude, enthusiastic personality and a winning smile
  • A team player


Job Title: Intern Cook – Steers
 
Reports To: Branch Manager

Job Description Summary: The job holder is responsible for timely and accurate preparation of customer orders accordingly.
 
Key Tasks and Responsibilities
  • Prepare customer orders on the kitchen screen or on a manual buffer when the system is down
  • Responsible for the stocks issued by the manager for the shift
  • Clean and maintain the kitchen area to ensure it is in good, safety and organized status at all times
  • Follow instructions from the Manager in regards to daily running of the kitchen
  • Report any equipment malfunction or any problematic function to the manager immediately
  • Adhere to all safety and Health policies and procedures
  • Ensure adherence to all established company policies, procedures and service standards
  • Any other task as assigned from time to time by the branch Manager
Minimum Requirements
  • Minimum of a diploma in Hospitality
  • Working experience in a restaurant or hotel
  • Exceptional communication skills and great customer service skills
  • Excellent attention to detail
  • Exceptional ability to multitask.
  • Immaculate personal grooming and presentation
  • A positive attitude, enthusiastic personality and a winning smile
  • A team player
How to Apply

If you are interested in the position and have the skills and talents we are looking for, Please send a copy of your updated resume tojobs@steers.co.ke with the job title INTERN COOK- STEERS as the subject by 21st July 2017. 

Only successful candidates will be contacted.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno