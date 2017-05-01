Jobs and Vacancies in Nairobi Securities Exchange

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) is a company licensed by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to facilitate the trading of financial products through the provision of a trading platform for listed securities.



In line with this, the NSE is seeking to recruit suitably qualified, dynamic, self- motivated and results- oriented individuals to fill the following position:





Excellent Career Opportunity: Business Development and Commercial Director





Overall Purpose: Develop and implement a comprehensive internal and external marketing plan that increases revenues and profits from Cash Products, while upholding the Exchange’s mission and values.



Key Duties and Responsibilities

1. Provide strategic direction and guidance to enhance existing cash products and develop new cash products and markets in a sustainable and profitable way;

2. Drive revenue growth for new cash products;

3. Develop key and strong business networks amongst key industry stakeholders that include the regulators, fund and asset managers, senior executives of both listed and unlisted companies, nominated and transaction advisers, and major advisory firms that include legal and audit firms and effectively build client trust with the ability to leverage existing relationships and contacts within the industry;

4. Grow the supply side through identifying potential issuers, selling the benefits of listing at the exchange and implementing new strategic initiatives targeting business growth including, new acquisitions, establishment of new trading platforms and products and increased number of listed companies;

5. Continually research in order to identify present and future infrastructure and market challenges and needs of the Exchange and develop strategies to meet these challenges and needs;

6. Provide cross functional leadership of the administrative, technical and regulatory teams involved in key business and implementation of new cash products, listings and markets for the NSE;

7. Co-ordinate the review, redesign and implementation of the data vending concept, including product segmentation, pricing, promotion and vendor sign;

8. Direct the formulation, production, and distribution of all information on products;

9. Explore, develop and maintain strategic linkages with funding agencies and maintain and improve strategic relationships with other Securities Exchanges;

10. Implement strategic regional cross listing plans and programs aimed at integrating the East African Securities Exchanges;

11. Oversee the smooth running of the Business Development and Commercial Department, including appropriate budget management, efficient processes and proper stakeholder and team management; and

12. Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Minimum qualifications and desired skills

1. Bachelor’s degree in law, finance, Marketing, Economics or similar disciplines from a reputable university; a Master’s degree would be an added advantage.

2. Minimum eight (8) years’ experience in a financial services sector preferably in a revenue division and a product/ business development role;

3. Professional qualification such as CFA, CISI, CIM, CPA or equivalent; and

4. Membership to a relevant professional body.

Key Competencies

1. Well-developed leadership and mentoring skills;

2. Excellent knowledge of the rules and regulations governing the financial markets in Kenya and globally;

3. Working knowledge of the mechanics of the Kenyan capital market;

4. Strong sense and high definition of the customer;

5. Ability to research, develop proposals, concept papers, position papers preparation of relevant reports and presentations;

6. Positive, Self-driven, Passionate, Go-Getter, Extra mile achiever with good communication skills;

7. Proven and consistent track record of delivering on key/critical targets within set timeframes; and

8. Proficiency in computer application such as Microsoft word, Power Point, Internet and Outlook Express.





Head of Internal Audit





Overall Purpose: The incumbent will provide the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee with an objective and independent assurance and at the same time offer consulting role designed at adding value and improving the NSE’s operations.





The Head will be responsible for developing and implementing independent, systematic and objective audit reviews and programmatic evaluations of business policies, systems, processes and practices to assess the effectiveness of internal controls and degree of compliance as well as identifying organisational gaps & deficiencies, and ensuring that good corporate governance practices are implemented to enhance the NSE’s credibility and brand.



Key Duties and Responsibilities

1. Provide strategic and thought leadership in the development and implementation of internal audit strategies, policies and procedures to achieve the Exchange’s objectives;

2. Provide leadership, coordinate and supervise audit team to ensure implementation of audit plans as approved by the Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee including preparation of individual assignment audit plan;

3. Prepare risk based annual audit plans aligned to the Exchange’s objectives for continuous audit of the organisation’s risk management, internal controls, governance process and financial statements;

4. Ensure that NSE’s products and related processes meet the required standards, procedures, processes and contractual obligations by ensuring that routine audits are conducted;

5. Planning and ensuring execution of system, financial, operational, compliance audits, management audits;

6. Preparation of final reports, clearance of any audit queries with various Heads of Departments and the Chief Executive and circulation to the Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee;

7. Evaluate the adequacy of internal controls by conducting protective and constructive audits of controls mechanisms, financial records, administrative procedures, workflow process as well as MIS and security systems to ensure that all assets of the Exchange are properly accounted for ;

8. Analyse data and information from NSE departments for evidence of deficiencies and weaknesses in internal controls, duplication of effort, extravagance, fraud or lack of compliance with approved policies and laws and regulations and vendor agreements; and

9. Establish and maintain good working relationships with all stakeholders to ensure that the all audit issues and risks are being addressed and that expectations are being met or exceeded.

Minimum qualifications and desired skills

1. Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, Auditing or Business Administration from a recognized institution; a Master’s degree would be an added advantage;

2. Professional qualifications such as CPA, ACA, ACCA, CIMA or equivalent;

3. Other Professional qualification in audit, information systems, fraud and investigation e.g. CISA, CFE, CFA would be an added advantage;

4. Must be a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) in good standing;

5. Minimum six (6) years relevant professional experience in the areas of accounting, auditing, compliance supervisions and risk management gained from an organization with strong internal control frameworks, preferably within the financial services industry;

6. In-depth knowledge of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) and International Standards for Professional Practice of Internal Auditing is a must.

Key Competencies

1. Good knowledge of the Kenyan capital markets' systems, technology and risk framework;

2. Good knowledge & understanding of the capital markets regulatory framework;

3. Sound understanding and working knowledge of financial information systems e.g. ACCPAC or similar system;

4. Hands-on experience in carrying out information systems audits;

5. Hands-on experience in the use CAATs (Computer Assisted Audit Techniques) ;

6. Ability to provide timely and accurate information on matters related to audit without compromising the independence or objectivity of the risk management function;

7. Ability to maintain confidentiality of privileged information and to ensure absolute discretion and sensitivity to confidential matters.

How to Apply





If you are up to the challenge and can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the criteria given above, please submit your application with a detailed CV stating your current position, remuneration, qualifications, experience, names & addresses of three referees and email & telephone contacts together with copies of your academic and professional certificates and testimonials to the address below by close of business on Friday, 9th June 2017.



The Chief Executive

Nairobi Securities Exchange Limited The Exchange,

55 Westlands Road

P.O. Box 43633-00100

Nairobi



Dropping Zone No. 243 Revlon Professional Plaza, 2nd Floor



Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.