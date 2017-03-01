Jobs and Vacancies in KFA, Kenya

Jobs and Vacancies in KFA, KenyaJobs and Careers 08:51
Kenya Farmers Association (KFA) is a farmers’ welfare and rights organization formed for the sole purpose of advancing farmers’ interests and providing a body to lobby and create awareness about the challenges facing farmers in Kenya with a focus on solutions to such challenges.
The association was established in 1923 by white settler farmers but with time became solely an association composed of indigenous Kenyan farmers.
The Association wishes to recruit a highly competent, passionate, dedicated and self-driven individual to fill the following position:
Job Title: Front Office Manager - Logistics
Job Ref. No: KFA-HR/FOM-2031/17
Work Station Base: KFA Bulk Fertilizer Depot, Viwandani Godowns - Eldoret Town
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Perform support
services for the transport and logistics team.
- Manage office
facilities and ensure they are in good working order.
- Ensure sufficient
supplies are maintained and any purchases required are made on time.
- Ensure all office
equipment are in good working condition and make follow-up for repairs
with service providers in the event of breakdowns.
- Handle all general
security matters and in particular with regard to access to the
offices/premises.
- Maintain proper
records for the office and file all internal documents and mails.
- Provide support
services to all other departments / teams.
- Perform any other
duties as may be assigned by supervisors / director.
- Be familiaria with
KRA, NHIF, NSSF, KEBS etc processes and procedures.
- Provide secretarial
services to the company directors and departmental heads.
- Provide
communication support by handling calls, emails, mail dispatches and
receipt and other related functions.
Qualifications:
- Must be a holder of
a Diploma/ Degree in Business Administration or any other business related
field.
- Possess atleast one
year experience in the administration/logistics/ freight/ supply industry
in similar capacity
- Knowledge of
transport, logistics, freight and supply chain management is an added
advantage
- Ability to work
under pressure
- Ability to meet
deadlines
- Excellent attention
to detail, accuracy and proper documentation
- Good presentation
skills
- Must possess traits
of confidentiality and high integrity in handling office operations
- Ability to work
under minimum Supervision
- Excellent
communication skills at all levels, both internally and externally
- Good business acumen
and Time management to meet deadlines.
Terms of Offer: An attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and responsibilities of the position will be negotiated with the right candidate.
Job Title: Public Relations Assistant
Job Ref. No: KFA-HR/PRA-2017/03
Work Station Base: KFA Bulk Fertilizer Depot, Viwandani Godowns - Eldoret Town
Duties & Responsibilities:
- To foster and
maintain cordial relationships with current agents, partners and
distributors.
- To establish new
relationships and linkages with other organizations, individuals,
communities and government agencies.
- To participate in
development, review and enhancement of content for print, electronic,
social media platforms and website for communication to members of the
public, volunteers and other stakeholders.
- To develop and
execute a fundraising action plan/strategy for KFA's project financing.
- To identify and
pursue potential partnership opportunities with other agricultural-focused
agencies and organisations.
- To prepare project
update manuals for both external and internal use by members and other
stakeholders.
- To develop and
implement organizational PR strategies including generating news releases
to communicate to media as well as handling publicity activities for KFA.
- To track, monitor
and evaluate effectiveness of various PR strategies, Public and media
impressions deployed.
Qualifications:
- Must hold at least a
Bachelors Degree in related fields such as Communications, journalism,
marketing etc
- Have excellent
communication skills both orally and in writing.
- Have excellent
interpersonal skills and the ability to work with diverse individuals or
group of individuals.
- Possess great
digital presentation skills with the ability to prepare and make
presentations during meetings.
- Posses the ability
to come up with creative ideas for communication and promotional materials
and writing grant proposals.
- Have excellent
Computer skills including use of Graphic communication.
- Posses great Media
Relations skills with ability to know how to interact with other media
outlets.
- Ability to write
press releases and involve the media in KFA events and activities.
- Ability to organize
and plan events for KFA including trainings, trade fairs, customer
experience days and other events.
- Ability to maintain
an established work schedule, with or without flexibility.
- Strong
organizational and management skills- ability to multi-task and prioritize
activities based on urgency.
Terms of Offer: An attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and responsibilities of the position will be negotiated with the right candidate.
Job Title: Sales Agronomist
Job Ref. No: KFA-HR/SAJ-817/721
Work Station Base: KFA Bulk Fertilizer Depot, Viwandani Godowns - Eldoret Town
Duties & Responsibilities:
- To identify and
follow-up on various Sales leads.
- To plan, implement,
monitor and report on sales leads on agricultural products with corporate
farmers across the Rift Valley, Mt. Kenya and Western regions of Kenya.
- To represent the
company to prospective customers in a professional and confident manner.
- To ensure successful
completion of agri-product sales leads with little-to-no supervision from
managers.
- To record all
activities in the Internal Sales Management Systems.
- Ensure accuracy of
information provided, updating and monitoring of information from system
input to completion of the order delivery.
- To resolve customer
complaints by investigating the problem, developing solutions, preparing
reports and making recommendations to management as necessary.
- To prepare reports
and ‘Manage Up’ to Sales and Executive Teams.
- To keeps supervisors
well informed by submitting activity and results reports, such as daily
visit reports, weekly work plans, and monthly reports via cloud-based CRM
tools.
- To contribute to
team effort by accomplishing related activities as needed.
- To perform Sales
Support activities.
- To monitor
competition by gathering current marketplace information on pricing, products,
new products, delivery schedules, merchandising techniques, etc
- To maintain
professional and technical knowledge by attending trade conferences and
workshops; reviewing professional publications and establishing personal
networks as appropriate.
- To recommend changes
in products, service, and policy by evaluating results and competitive
developments within the market.
Qualifications:
- Diploma or Bachelors
Degree in Agronomy-related courses
- Atleast 1 year
experience in agronomy and/or sales relationship management
- Individual must have
experience (preferred) or passion for agriculture
- Demonstrated comfort
in the agricultural sector (including IPM protocols and farming
improvement techniques) required
- Background of
commercial farming strongly favored
- Strong advantage to
those with prior experience in Kenya’s maize-belt sector
- Excellent written
and verbal communication skills in English and Kiswahili
- Must have the
ability to handle pressure and be self-motivated
- Individual must have
high integrity and desire to produce results
- Preference for valid
driver’s license and demonstrate ability as a responsible driver
- Experience with Rift
Valley, Western and Mt. Kenya region cities/roads a plus
- Strong with numbers
and comfortable with use of various technology tools such as cloud-based
applications
- Ability to complete
basic mathematical equations quickly and confidently
- Comfort with
computers and software including Microsoft Excel and CRM tool.
Terms of Offer: An attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and responsibilities of the position will be negotiated with the right candidate.
Candidate should plan to spend a majority of their time travelling around the Rift Valley, Mt. Kenya and Western regions collaborating activities with the rest of the sales team.
Expect atleast 75% or more of the time to be spent on travel and less than 25% indoors in the office.
Job Title: Distribution Officer
Job Ref. No: KFA-HR/D0-127
Work Station Base: KFA Bulk Fertilizer Depot, Viwandani Godowns - Eldoret Town
Duties & Responsibilities:
- To assist in the
management of daily operations of the depot as per KFAs Depot Standard
Operating Procedures (SOPs).
- To assist in the
maintenance and reconcilliation of stock levels as per KFAs Standard
Operating Procedures (SOPs).
- To implement the
recruitment, onboarding and relationship management of KFA agents as per
the agency contracts.
- To implement daily
stock dispatch to KFA outlets and agents as per quality assurance
requirements.
- To provide daily
reports as per the supervisor’s request.
- To resolve internal
/ external customer complaints as per supervisor’s instructions.
Qualifications:
- Must have atleast a
bachelors degree in business administration, logistics or any agricultural
related field.
- Must have previous
experience in stores management, operations or logistics.
- Must be computer
literate with high proficiency in use of Database management programs such
as MS Excel, MS Access or any other POS Stock management softwares.
- Must be a team
player with ability to work within a complex work environment.
- Must possess great
interpersonal skills with ability to employ critical thinking in
day-to-day problem solving.
- Must be willing to
work in a high pressure environment under minimum supervision.
Terms of Offer: An attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and responsibilities of the position will be negotiated with the right candidate.
How to Apply:
Interested and qualified candidates should adhere to the following application procedures:-
Download and print the KFA HR Application Form (Click Here to Download the KFA HR Application Form), Fill it out, scan and attach it along with your current Curriculum Vitae (CV) and Academic Certificates and send the email with the SUBJECT LINE being the JOB TITLE and JOB REF. NO. to hr_nairobi@kfa.co.ke
Please note that any application submited without the KFA HR Application Form attached shall be automatically disqualified.
Application Deadline:
All aplications MUST reach us not later than Monday, 12th June 2017 at 4.30 pm. Applications submited after this deadline shall be automatically rejected.