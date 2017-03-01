Jobs and Vacancies in KFA, Kenya

Kenya Farmers Association (KFA) is a farmers’ welfare and rights organization formed for the sole purpose of advancing farmers’ interests and providing a body to lobby and create awareness about the challenges facing farmers in Kenya with a focus on solutions to such challenges.





The association was established in 1923 by white settler farmers but with time became solely an association composed of indigenous Kenyan farmers.



The Association wishes to recruit a highly competent, passionate, dedicated and self-driven individual to fill the following position:





Job Title: Front Office Manager - Logistics



Job Ref. No: KFA-HR/FOM-2031/17



Work Station Base: KFA Bulk Fertilizer Depot, Viwandani Godowns - Eldoret Town



Duties & Responsibilities:

Perform support services for the transport and logistics team.

Manage office facilities and ensure they are in good working order.

Ensure sufficient supplies are maintained and any purchases required are made on time.

Ensure all office equipment are in good working condition and make follow-up for repairs with service providers in the event of breakdowns.

Handle all general security matters and in particular with regard to access to the offices/premises.

Maintain proper records for the office and file all internal documents and mails.

Provide support services to all other departments / teams.

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by supervisors / director.

Be familiaria with KRA, NHIF, NSSF, KEBS etc processes and procedures.

Provide secretarial services to the company directors and departmental heads.

Provide communication support by handling calls, emails, mail dispatches and receipt and other related functions.

Qualifications:

Must be a holder of a Diploma/ Degree in Business Administration or any other business related field.

Possess atleast one year experience in the administration/logistics/ freight/ supply industry in similar capacity

Knowledge of transport, logistics, freight and supply chain management is an added advantage

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to meet deadlines

Excellent attention to detail, accuracy and proper documentation

Good presentation skills

Must possess traits of confidentiality and high integrity in handling office operations

Ability to work under minimum Supervision

Excellent communication skills at all levels, both internally and externally

Good business acumen and Time management to meet deadlines.

Terms of Offer: An attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and responsibilities of the position will be negotiated with the right candidate.





Job Title: Public Relations Assistant





Job Ref. No: KFA-HR/PRA-2017/03



Work Station Base: KFA Bulk Fertilizer Depot, Viwandani Godowns - Eldoret Town



Duties & Responsibilities:

To foster and maintain cordial relationships with current agents, partners and distributors.

To establish new relationships and linkages with other organizations, individuals, communities and government agencies.

To participate in development, review and enhancement of content for print, electronic, social media platforms and website for communication to members of the public, volunteers and other stakeholders.

To develop and execute a fundraising action plan/strategy for KFA's project financing.

To identify and pursue potential partnership opportunities with other agricultural-focused agencies and organisations.

To prepare project update manuals for both external and internal use by members and other stakeholders.

To develop and implement organizational PR strategies including generating news releases to communicate to media as well as handling publicity activities for KFA.

To track, monitor and evaluate effectiveness of various PR strategies, Public and media impressions deployed.

Qualifications:

Must hold at least a Bachelors Degree in related fields such as Communications, journalism, marketing etc

Have excellent communication skills both orally and in writing.

Have excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work with diverse individuals or group of individuals.

Possess great digital presentation skills with the ability to prepare and make presentations during meetings.

Posses the ability to come up with creative ideas for communication and promotional materials and writing grant proposals.

Have excellent Computer skills including use of Graphic communication.

Posses great Media Relations skills with ability to know how to interact with other media outlets.

Ability to write press releases and involve the media in KFA events and activities.

Ability to organize and plan events for KFA including trainings, trade fairs, customer experience days and other events.

Ability to maintain an established work schedule, with or without flexibility.

Strong organizational and management skills- ability to multi-task and prioritize activities based on urgency.

Terms of Offer: An attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and responsibilities of the position will be negotiated with the right candidate.









Job Title: Sales Agronomist





Job Ref. No: KFA-HR/SAJ-817/721



Work Station Base: KFA Bulk Fertilizer Depot, Viwandani Godowns - Eldoret Town



Duties & Responsibilities:

To identify and follow-up on various Sales leads.

To plan, implement, monitor and report on sales leads on agricultural products with corporate farmers across the Rift Valley, Mt. Kenya and Western regions of Kenya.

To represent the company to prospective customers in a professional and confident manner.

To ensure successful completion of agri-product sales leads with little-to-no supervision from managers.

To record all activities in the Internal Sales Management Systems.

Ensure accuracy of information provided, updating and monitoring of information from system input to completion of the order delivery.

To resolve customer complaints by investigating the problem, developing solutions, preparing reports and making recommendations to management as necessary.

To prepare reports and ‘Manage Up’ to Sales and Executive Teams.

To keeps supervisors well informed by submitting activity and results reports, such as daily visit reports, weekly work plans, and monthly reports via cloud-based CRM tools.

To contribute to team effort by accomplishing related activities as needed.

To perform Sales Support activities.

To monitor competition by gathering current marketplace information on pricing, products, new products, delivery schedules, merchandising techniques, etc

To maintain professional and technical knowledge by attending trade conferences and workshops; reviewing professional publications and establishing personal networks as appropriate.

To recommend changes in products, service, and policy by evaluating results and competitive developments within the market.

Qualifications:

Diploma or Bachelors Degree in Agronomy-related courses

Atleast 1 year experience in agronomy and/or sales relationship management

Individual must have experience (preferred) or passion for agriculture

Demonstrated comfort in the agricultural sector (including IPM protocols and farming improvement techniques) required

Background of commercial farming strongly favored

Strong advantage to those with prior experience in Kenya’s maize-belt sector

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Kiswahili

Must have the ability to handle pressure and be self-motivated

Individual must have high integrity and desire to produce results

Preference for valid driver’s license and demonstrate ability as a responsible driver

Experience with Rift Valley, Western and Mt. Kenya region cities/roads a plus

Strong with numbers and comfortable with use of various technology tools such as cloud-based applications

Ability to complete basic mathematical equations quickly and confidently

Comfort with computers and software including Microsoft Excel and CRM tool.

Terms of Offer: An attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and responsibilities of the position will be negotiated with the right candidate.





Candidate should plan to spend a majority of their time travelling around the Rift Valley, Mt. Kenya and Western regions collaborating activities with the rest of the sales team.





Expect atleast 75% or more of the time to be spent on travel and less than 25% indoors in the office.









Job Title: Distribution Officer





Job Ref. No: KFA-HR/D0-127



Work Station Base: KFA Bulk Fertilizer Depot, Viwandani Godowns - Eldoret Town



Duties & Responsibilities:

To assist in the management of daily operations of the depot as per KFAs Depot Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

To assist in the maintenance and reconcilliation of stock levels as per KFAs Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

To implement the recruitment, onboarding and relationship management of KFA agents as per the agency contracts.

To implement daily stock dispatch to KFA outlets and agents as per quality assurance requirements.

To provide daily reports as per the supervisor’s request.

To resolve internal / external customer complaints as per supervisor’s instructions.

Qualifications:

Must have atleast a bachelors degree in business administration, logistics or any agricultural related field.

Must have previous experience in stores management, operations or logistics.

Must be computer literate with high proficiency in use of Database management programs such as MS Excel, MS Access or any other POS Stock management softwares.

Must be a team player with ability to work within a complex work environment.

Must possess great interpersonal skills with ability to employ critical thinking in day-to-day problem solving.

Must be willing to work in a high pressure environment under minimum supervision.

Terms of Offer:



How to Apply:



Interested and qualified candidates should adhere to the following application procedures:-



Download and print the KFA HR Application Form ( hr_nairobi@kfa.co.ke



Please note that any application submited without the KFA HR Application Form attached shall be automatically disqualified.



Application Deadline: An attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and responsibilities of the position will be negotiated with the right candidate.Interested and qualified candidates should adhere to the following application procedures:-Download and print the KFA HR Application Form ( Click Here to Download the KFA HR Application Form ), Fill it out, scan and attach it along with your current Curriculum Vitae (CV) and Academic Certificates and send the email with the SUBJECT LINE being the JOB TITLE and JOB REF. NO. toPlease note that any application submited without the KFA HR Application Form attached shall be automatically disqualified.



