Jobs and Vacancies in InterContinental, Nairobi

Bars Manager

InterContinental Nairobi has, for years been an oasis for business travelers’ as well as those who want to experience the wonders of Africa.

At the moment we’re looking for a Bars Manager to join our energetic, enthusiastic and passionate team at InterContinental Nairobi.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Deliver Food & Beverage service of a high standard and in accordance with departmental standards and procedures.

· Develop departmental standards and procedures to promote sales and beverage creativity and profit.

· Serves as a contact and liaison for assigned functions and programs within and outside the Hotels, clients, key organizations and agencies.

· Ensure that there is effective service by ensuring all colleagues in the department are aware of their role.

· Carries out effective beverage service by ensuring :

· Ensure that there is patron care and standards are adhered.

· Make sure that cellar operations are carried out.

· Design promotional material which is aimed at increasing revenue, covers and profit for bar with the approval of line manager.

· On an ongoing basis; control and analyse departmental costs to ensure performance against budget; implementing corrective measures where necessary to produce positive business results.

· Maintain and drive colleague engagement.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management

· Professional certificate in Bar techniques

· 3 – 5 years experience in a managerial position in the hospitality industry

· Excellent oral and communication skills

How to Apply





Clinical Officer

At the moment we’re looking for a Clinical Officer to join our energetic, enthusiastic and passionate team at InterContinental Nairobi. The successful candidate will report directly to the Senior Director of Human Resources – Africa.

As a Clinical Officer, you will be responsible for the overall Health and well being of colleagues in the Hotel.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Ensure the implementation and standardization of validated clinical policies, tools, and hygiene protocols in order to minimize clinical risks and grant quality of staff case management.

· Promote and maintain confidentiality regarding all patient cases and records.

· Implement diagnose, prescription and prevention procedures that fall under the scope of his/her competencies applying medical knowledge, asking appropriate questions to colleagues.

· Ensure correct implementation of the medical treatments and to refer colleagues when appropriate.

· Offer counseling services to colleagues

· Assist in monitoring the staff medical insurance and work closely with the medical providers

· Advise management on staff health matters

· Diagnose different cases

· Follow up on medical cases of different colleagues

· Conduct pre employment medical examinations

How to Apply





Mason

As a Mason, you will attend to repairs/installation of floor tiles, false ceilings. In addition, you will carry out construction work under the guidance of the Chief Engineer or his assistant, carry out repairs, maintain and alter buildings, retaining walls and other brick or stone edifices and also estimate masonry jobs.

Your responsibilities will also include complying with Hotel’s Health, Safety & Hygiene policy.

Qualifications

· Ideally, you will have [5 years] years of experience as Mason with relevant school/college qualifications.

How to Apply





F&B Stewarding Supervisor

Under the general guidance and supervision of the Chief Steward. Primarily, you will participate in all Stewarding support operations and work in line with the Food & Beverage plan to exceed the hotel service expectations, Brand Standards and set targets.

In return we’ll give you a generous financial and benefits package and the chance to work with a great team of people.

Most importantly, we’ll give you the room to be yourself. At IHG we are committed to developing our team and managing our talent and would encourage interested individuals to apply for available career opportunities.

How to Apply





Executive Office Coordinator

At the moment we’re looking for an Executive Office Coordinator to join our energetic, enthusiastic and passionate team at InterContinental Nairobi. The successful candidate will report directly to the Resident Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Assists the Resident Manager in day to day support of his schedule, including travel arrangements and meeting preparations.

Prepares various administrative procedures and other correspondence communicated by the Resident

· Manager.

· Serves as a contact and liaison for assigned functions and programs within and outside the Hotels, clients, key organizations and agencies.

· Drafts response letters to guest questionnaires/concerns/complaints and any other correspondence for the Resident Manager’s approval

· Participates in the maintenance of a calendar of activities, meetings, and various events for the Executive Office and coordinates activities with the relevant contacts.

· Screens calls, visitors, and mail while providing information and assistance including responding to sensitive requests for information and assistance from clients and staff.

· Performs duties of the PA to the Area General Manager – EA during his/her absence.

· Performs related duties as required.

· Maintain hard copy and electronic filing system.

· Prepare statistical daily, weekly and monthly reports.

Qualifications

· 3 – 5 years experience offering administrative support to a senior executive

· Previous Hospitality experience is preferred but not a must

· Excellent oral and communication skills

· Ability to prioritize and quickly re-prioritize workload regularly.

· Ability to foresee needs for planning purposes, and to follow-up for completion of activities.

· Ability to interact courteously and effectively Colleagues and Clients.