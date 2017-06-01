Jobs and Vacancies in Highlands Plants Limited, Kenya

Highlands Plants Limited is a horticultural and herbs farm based in Olkalou, Nyandarua County.

The company seeks to recruit a suitable candidate to fill the following position:



Security Officer



Duties and Responsibilities

Protect customer consignments, company assets and maintain a safe and secure working environment for staff, customers and service providers

In charge of all security matters of the farm

Qualifications

should be above 35 years of age

Agronomist



Duties and Responsibilities:

To be in charge of health and well being of all crops - ‘crop doctor’,

To provide leadership and expertise in agronomy service programs for each customer

Insects, weed and disease monitoring / diagnostics and solving challenges related to the same

In charge of all MRL’s control and spray programmes, field reports and permanent records.

Liaise with external bodies and authorities in matters relating to agronomy e.g. PCBP, KEPHIS