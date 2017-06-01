Jobs and Vacancies in Highlands Plants Limited, Kenya

Highlands Plants Limited is a horticultural and herbs farm based in Olkalou, Nyandarua County. 

The company seeks to recruit a suitable candidate to fill the following position:
 
Security Officer
 
Duties and Responsibilities
  • In charge of all security matters of the farm
  • Protect customer consignments, company assets and maintain a safe and secure working environment for staff, customers and service providers
Qualifications
  • college training on security matters
  • A valid certificate of good conduct
  • should be above 35 years of age
Agronomist
 
Duties and Responsibilities:
  • To be in charge of health and well being of all crops - ‘crop doctor’,
  • To provide leadership and expertise in agronomy service programs for each customer
  • Insects, weed and disease monitoring / diagnostics and solving challenges related to the same
  • In charge of all MRL’s control and spray programmes, field reports and permanent records.
  • Liaise with external bodies and authorities in matters relating to agronomy e.g. PCBP, KEPHIS
  • In charge of all laboratory tests, interpret them and advice on their outcomes
Desired Credentials
  • Over 5 yrs experience as an agronomist ¡n a commercial farm specializing in food production
  • Hold a Bachelors degree or Higher Diploma in Agriculture from a reputable institution
  • Should be above the age of 30 yrs
Grading Foreman
 
Key Performance Areas:
  • Oversee all the post harvest quality systems.
  • Oversee development and implementation of the relevant technical SOPs.
  • Develop & ensure a workable Pest / Rodent management system.
Qualifications
  • Degree in Horticulture or General Agriculture
  • Minimum of 3years experience in fresh herbs production/grading
Herbs Supervisor
 
Job Responsibilities
  • Ensure preparation of daily and weekly production plans showing workflow and schedules, while ensuring availability of resources to enable direct task execution against clear, defined orders / instructions in the areas of:
  • Make appropriate production data and periodic reports timely available to the production manager to improve decision making at that level
  • Maintain accurate production records with regards to acreage, plant density, variety planting and establishment history, yield, pest and diseases occurrence
Qualifications
  • Degree in Horticulture or General Agriculture
  • Minimum of 3years experience in fresh Herbs production
How to Apply

Qualified candidates should submit their applications to admin@highlandplants.co.ke on or before 23 June 2017.

   

