Jobs and Vacancies in Highlands Plants Limited, Kenya
Highlands Plants Limited is a horticultural and herbs farm based in Olkalou, Nyandarua County.
The company seeks to recruit a suitable candidate to fill the following position:
Security Officer
Duties and Responsibilities
- In charge of all security matters of the farm
- Protect customer consignments, company assets and maintain a safe
and secure working environment for staff, customers and service providers
Qualifications
- college training on security matters
- A valid certificate of good conduct
- should be above 35 years of age
Agronomist
Duties and Responsibilities:
- To be in charge of health and well being of all crops - ‘crop
doctor’,
- To provide leadership and expertise in agronomy service programs
for each customer
- Insects, weed and disease monitoring / diagnostics and solving
challenges related to the same
- In charge of all MRL’s control and spray programmes, field reports
and permanent records.
- Liaise with external bodies and authorities in matters relating to
agronomy e.g. PCBP, KEPHIS
- In charge of all laboratory tests, interpret them and advice on
their outcomes
Desired Credentials
- Over 5 yrs experience as an agronomist ¡n a commercial farm
specializing in food production
- Hold a Bachelors degree or Higher Diploma in Agriculture from a
reputable institution
- Should be above the age of 30 yrs
Grading Foreman
Key Performance Areas:
- Oversee all the post harvest quality systems.
- Oversee development and implementation of the relevant technical
SOPs.
- Develop & ensure a workable Pest / Rodent management system.
Qualifications
- Degree in Horticulture or General Agriculture
- Minimum of 3years experience in fresh herbs production/grading
Herbs Supervisor
Job Responsibilities
- Ensure preparation of daily and weekly production plans showing
workflow and schedules, while ensuring availability of resources to enable
direct task execution against clear, defined orders / instructions in the
areas of:
- Make appropriate production data and periodic reports timely
available to the production manager to improve decision making at that
level
- Maintain accurate production records with regards to acreage, plant
density, variety planting and establishment history, yield, pest and
diseases occurrence
Qualifications
- Degree in Horticulture or General Agriculture
- Minimum of 3years experience in fresh Herbs production
How to Apply
Qualified candidates should submit their applications to admin@highlandplants.co.ke on or before 23 June 2017.