Jobs and Vacancies in a Contact Center in Kenya

Reporting to:Account Supervisor / Service Delivery Manager
Supervises: Customer Service Representative(s)
Position Summary:- The Team Leader is responsible for effectively managing, coaching and motivating agents to meet individual and team Key Performance Indicators by carrying out responsibilities in the areas of Orientation; Performance Management; Quality Assurance in liaison with the Quality Assurance Dept; Reporting and Administrative duties; and Attendance management.
Key competencies and attributes:
- Ability to maintain
confidentiality of information
- Good interpersonal;
communication skills and coaching skills
- Excellent
organizational skills
- Attention to detail,
good numerical skills
- Ability to work in a
strict deadline driven environment
- Maintains healthy
team dynamics through well developed conflict management skills
- Recognizes and
acknowledges team and individual performance
Education and experience:
- Diploma or a
Bachelor’s degree in relevant field.
- Must have Previous
experience in a call center leading teams
- Fluent in the
English Language (neutral and clear accent)
- Good knowledge of
Kiswahili (where applicable)
- Refer to Career
progression chart for experience
- Proficient in MS
Office Suite – MS Word, MS Excel and MS Outlook
- Good understanding
of Performance Management Programme
- Excellent Coaching
Skills
- Demonstrated
exceptional Customer Service Skills
Duties and Responsibilities:-
The incumbent will be responsible for the following main areas:
(A) Performance Management
- Listen to
pre-screened calls and conduct 3 daily coaching sessions of 15mins each with
Agents.
- Conduct 3 hours
side-by-side live coaching of calls with agents per week
- Undertake weekly
15mins performance review meetings with all agents assigned to own team
- Conduct a minimum of
30 mins Coaching sessions per agent per week.
- Conduct agent self-evaluation
sessions with all agents one (1) hour prior to shift
- Conduct daily pre
shift session with the team .
- Schedule and conduct
weekly agent feedback and motivation sessions on areas of improvement and
subsequently provide written report to immediate supervisor for purposes
of improving HCC.
(B) Agent support
- Assist agents by
providing floor support on customer queries.
- Handle agent
escalated calls.
(C) Quality Assurance in liaison with the Quality Assurance Dept
- Complete a minimum
of 2 live call evaluations per agent per week in line with Performance
Action Plan developed between Team Leader and Quality Assurance during
weekly performance meeting.
- Listen to 4 live
calls per agent per day.
- Undertake weekly
phone calls duties of 1.5hours per week.
(D) Reporting and Administration
Ensure all agents performance files are updated with:-
- Daily team
performance report
- Signed weekly
Coaching Form;
- Signed weekly
Quality Assurance Summaries;
- Signed weekly
performance review Report;
- Action plans,
minutes for respective agents on PMP
(E) Attendance management
Complete daily attendance registers and commissions files.
(F) Orientation
Provide the following support to new employees (2 week nesting period):-
- Conduct mandatory
45min pre-shift listening to Good and unacceptable customer service calls
with new agents twice a week
- Increase coaching
time to 2 hours weekly which includes listening to calls with respective
agent(s)
- Conduct daily live
call evaluations on areas coaching has been provided to assess adherence
to agreed action plans.
- Conduct side-by-side
live coaching of calls with new agents
- Solicit feedback
from new agents to assess coaching sessions and performance reviews
- Schedule and conduct
weekly performance management and coaching sessions with all new agents.
Position: Telesales Executive
Reporting to: Team Leader
As the first line customer liaison, the primary role is to:-
- Make contact with
businesses with full information on service/program.
- Make sales by
offering the correct information and enrolling new customers.
- handle customers
enquiries promptly, efficiently and professionally to fulfill the call
centre’s expectations and meet the set service and sales target
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Contact designated
clients with a target to enroll them in the program/Service.
- Increase sales by
enrolling designated customers.
- Maintain customer
experience levels within the quality standards stipulated.
- Handle objections by
building rapport with customers.
- Record customer
information and queries on the CRM.
- Adhere to Data
Protection policy with regards to confidentiality of customer details.
- Adhere to escalation
process as defined.
- Handle complaints in
a polite and professional manner.
- Patiently listens
and responds to customer queries.
- Understand and
adhere to the escalation process.
Qualifications
- Certificate, Diploma
or Degree from a recognised tertiary institution.
- Must possess 2 years
of experience in sales
- Fluent in English
with a clear accent (American/ British accent will be an added advantage).
- Experience in the
technical sales will provide an added advantage
- Knowledge of sales
and marketing.
- Past experience in a
call center will provide an added advantage
Skills and Competencies
- Fluent in the
English Language, clear accent
- Good IT literacy
skills
- Excellent
communication skills – verbal and written
- Sales oriented
mindset with a high degree of persuasion skills and maturity.
- Service orientation
and social perceptiveness.
- Ability to remain
composed while handling stressful situations
- Organized and
meticulous in carrying out duties
- Maintains a high
level of integrity and observes confidentiality of client data.
- Team player with
pleasant disposition
- Well presented and
tactful
- Numerate and quick
thinker
- Ability to
multi-task
Vacancy: Account Supervisor
Reporting to: Service delivery Manager
Supervises: Team Leaders
Position Summary: The Account supervisor is responsible of evaluating, monitoring and developing overall Team Leader’s and Agents’ performance and ensuring the efficient day-to-day running of account operations.
The Team Leader Supervisor will also be responsible for coordinating the day to day Operational activities within the contact center.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Plan, monitor and
evaluate the teams’ daily performance and where applicable, take
corrective action to ensuring the teams meet daily key contact center
performance goals for customer satisfaction, quality, productivity and key
performance metrics.
- Review productivity
and attendance reports, and coach Team Leaders to improve performance.
- Conduct formal Team
Leader weekly performance reviews, including performance development plan
and assist agents with career development.
- Monitor real time
account performance to ensure Service Level and other KPIs are met.
- Ensure that HCC
client’s questions and problems are resolved properly and quickly and
address client requirements that require escalate appropriately.
- Manage all client
communication and requests in the absence of the Service Delivery Manager.
- Participate in the
development and implementation of Operational processes and procedures.
- Analyze, Report and
resolve system, client and operational issues that impact service
delivery.
- Improve Quality
results by recommending changes.
- Carry out weekly
inspections of the following:
1. Agent Folders
2. WPR Sessions
3. Agent Coaching Sessions
4. One on one coaching and WPR sessions
- Help in execution of
directives on areas of development while working closely with the Service
Delivery Manager, Quality and Training Manager & WFM.
- Maintain open lines
of communication with agents, peers, trainers, Business Leaders, HODs
& Quality Analysts.
- Compile and prepare
daily, weekly and monthly agents stack ranking & 4-Blocker reports as
well as account reports in a timely manner and in accordance with approved
reporting standards.
- Provide regular
feedback to the Operations, WFM & Quality assurance departments on
areas that can improve productivity, quality and customer experience.
- Keep informed of all
new products and services and ensure that agents are properly trained to
handle questions about any of them.
- Participate in the
Interviewing and hiring of prospective Team Leaders and other Operations
staff.
- Assist in
administering team attendance records, vacation planning, staffing
schedules and forecasts.
- Attend daily HCC
Operations meetings and participate in Weekly client performance review
sessions.
- Manage Team Leader
Schedules in liaison with WFM
- Cover floor
operations in the absence of the Team Leader
Key competencies and attributes:
- Demonstrated exceptional
Customer Service Skills
- Strive to provide
all customers with an outstanding customer experience.
- Comprehensive
knowledge of service line Key Performance Indicators.
- Attention to detail,
good numerical skills and exceptional listening skills.
- Excellent reporting
and presentation Skills
- Excellent Coaching
and leadership Skills
- Ability to maintain
confidentiality of information
- Excellent
interpersonal and communication skills
- Excellent
organizational skills
- Ability to work in a
strict deadline driven environment
- Maintains healthy
team dynamics through well developed conflict management skills
- Recognises and
acknowledges team and individual performance
Education and experience:
- Tertiary education
with Bachelor’s degree or college diploma
- Must have previous
experience in a call experience within a supervisory capacity
- Fluent in the
English Language (neutral and clear accent)
- Good knowledge of
Kiswahili (where applicable)
- Refer to career
progression chart for experience
- Proficient in MS
Office Suite – MS Word, MS PowerPoint, MS Excel, MS Outlook and Internet
Explorer.
- Good understanding
of Performance Management Programme
Job Profile: Customer Care Representative
Reporting to: Team Leader
Position Summary:- The Customer Care Executive will provide great customer experience by showing empathy, creating rapport and building trust through contact with the customers by answering incoming calls / SMS to: answer inquiries and questions, handle complaints, troubleshoot problems and provide information, solutions and advice.
Key competencies and attributes:
- Experience in a Call
Center will be an added advantage
- Excellent telephone
etiquette
- Great communication
skills
- Outstanding customer
service skills
- Should be customer
service oriented with a focus on meeting the needs of the customer first
- Must be a computer
literate with exceptional computer skills
- Good problem solving
skills with ability to handle complaints in a polite; empathetic and
professional manner
- Great listening and
influencing skills
- Ability to use a
positive, constructive, and solution-focused approach whenever conflict
arises
- Maintains a positive
attitude and enthusiasm when faced with routine work
- Dynamic and
energized individual.
- Ability to multi
task
- Maintains high
levels of integrity and confidentiality of client information.
- Must be a critical
thinker
Responsibilities:-
- Provide customers
with product and service information by clearly explaining procedure,
answering questions and providing information
- Maintain and improve
quality results by adhering to standards and guidelines and recommending
improved procedures
- Attract potential
customers by answering product or service questions, and suggesting
information about other products and services.
- Receive incoming
calls and provide general and technical support to customers on all
products via and/or SMS
- Maintain customer
experience levels within the stipulated quality standards.
- Quickly understand
the customer’s needs and providing the best resoultion.
- Conduct Happy Calls
and Customer Satisfaction Survey calls
- Collect, confirm and
update client information to standard operating procedures
- Record and follow up
on general queries and complaints
- Conduct a
predetermined number of CSAT surveys
- Handle complaints in
a polite and professional manner by managing and resolving customer
complaints
- Understand and
adhere to the escalation process.
- Research required
information using available resources.
- Handle online
customer support if required (Emails, chat, blogs etc.)
Knowledge and skills:
- Diploma or tertiary
education in any business related field.
- Previous customer
service experience will be an added advantage
- Experience in a call
center will provide an added advantage
- Fluent in the
English and Swahili Language proficiency (neutral and clear accent)
- Proficient in MS
Office Suite.
- Successful
Candidates MUST be willing to work in a shift pattern assignment within a
24 hour operational environment.
- Must possess a Valid
Certificate of Good Conduct
We seek a suitably experienced, self driven and motivated Service Delivery Managerto manage key accounts and provide excellent customer service to promote this idea throughout the organization.
The goal is to keep the department running in an efficient and profitable manner, to increase customer satisfaction, loyalty and retention and to meet their expectations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage contents of
SOW/SOP/SLAs for the various accounts and clearly understands the
deliverables for each account.
- Undertakes daily
reviews of operational and quality management processes to identify gaps
and areas of improvement.
- Carries out weekly
reviews with the various Operations staff to ensure is fully aware of any
challenges that are being encountered in meeting the SLAs and tracks
performance of each Account.
- Designs and/or
recommends appropriate process improvements for operations and quality
management for each account.
- Oversees the
implementation of these improvements and undertakes regular evaluation of
these improvements to assess improvement in operational effectiveness and
efficiency.
- Critically analyses
each account’s performance to interpret and identify trends; identify
areas of improvement and value add services.
- Prepares and
presents consolidated monthly operational performance reports and
recommends action plans for value add services to increase revenue
streams.
- Works closely with
the operations and quality team to proactively suggest areas of
improvement, and areas of possible increase in revenue streams for each
account.
- Prepares and
presents quarterly strategic reports for each account for internal and
client decision making purposes.
- Responsible for
strategic communication with the clients on Service Delivery and Customer
Satisfaction.
- Undertakes regular
client VOC to calibrate client expectations viz-a-viz Service Delivery.
Experience and Skills
- A basic tertiary
education of diploma/degree.
- Call center
experience is Mandatory
- Proficient in MS
Office Suite and data analysis tools.
- General
understanding of ICT
- Minimum of 5 years
of management experience in financial services, Data or telecommunications
industry managing large teams of not less than 50.
- Experience in
leading initiatives and business strategies internally to improve day to
day operations
- Proven experience in
process improvement and quality management.
- Demonstrated
experience in handling multiple clients and managing expectations of all
stakeholders.
- Excellent
communication and presentation skills.
- Exceptional customer
service skills are mandatory.
- Demonstrated ability
to meet set performance targets, proven documented track record (advantage
if within a call centre environment).
- Excellent coaching
and feedback skills.
- Demonstrated cost
awareness & business savvy.
- Experience in
project management will have an added advantage.
Key Competencies and Attributes:
- Target and Results
driven
- Excellent leadership
skills
- Strong interpersonal
skills
- Decision-making
skills
- Independent thinking
- Excellent verbal and
written communication skills
- Exceptional
reporting and presentation skills
- Good conceptual
reasoning
- Solution driven
attitude
- Stress tolerant and
resilient
- Self-motivated
- Self Initiative
- Ability to
assimilate new information quickly
- Flexible and
adaptable
- Team player
- Proven conflict
management skills
- Reliable and
committed
- Good negotiation
skills
Qualified and interested candidates should send in their resumes torecruitmentoperations.hr@gmail.com clearly indicating the position on the subject line.
All applications should reach us by Wednesday 21st June 2017.