Jobs and Vacancies in a Contact Center in Kenya

Position: Team Leader



Reporting to: Account Supervisor / Service Delivery Manager



Supervises: Customer Service Representative(s)



Position Summary:- The Team Leader is responsible for effectively managing, coaching and motivating agents to meet individual and team Key Performance Indicators by carrying out responsibilities in the areas of Orientation; Performance Management; Quality Assurance in liaison with the Quality Assurance Dept; Reporting and Administrative duties; and Attendance management.







Key competencies and attributes:

Ability to maintain confidentiality of information

Good interpersonal; communication skills and coaching skills

Excellent organizational skills

Attention to detail, good numerical skills

Ability to work in a strict deadline driven environment

Maintains healthy team dynamics through well developed conflict management skills

Recognizes and acknowledges team and individual performance

Education and experience:

Diploma or a Bachelor’s degree in relevant field.

Must have Previous experience in a call center leading teams

Fluent in the English Language (neutral and clear accent)

Good knowledge of Kiswahili (where applicable)

Refer to Career progression chart for experience

Proficient in MS Office Suite – MS Word, MS Excel and MS Outlook

Good understanding of Performance Management Programme

Excellent Coaching Skills

Demonstrated exceptional Customer Service Skills

Duties and Responsibilities:-





The incumbent will be responsible for the following main areas:





(A) Performance Management

Listen to pre-screened calls and conduct 3 daily coaching sessions of 15mins each with Agents.

Conduct 3 hours side-by-side live coaching of calls with agents per week

Undertake weekly 15mins performance review meetings with all agents assigned to own team

Conduct a minimum of 30 mins Coaching sessions per agent per week.

Conduct agent self-evaluation sessions with all agents one (1) hour prior to shift

Conduct daily pre shift session with the team .

Schedule and conduct weekly agent feedback and motivation sessions on areas of improvement and subsequently provide written report to immediate supervisor for purposes of improving HCC.

(B) Agent support

Assist agents by providing floor support on customer queries.

Handle agent escalated calls.

(C) Quality Assurance in liaison with the Quality Assurance Dept

Complete a minimum of 2 live call evaluations per agent per week in line with Performance Action Plan developed between Team Leader and Quality Assurance during weekly performance meeting.

Listen to 4 live calls per agent per day.

Undertake weekly phone calls duties of 1.5hours per week.

(D) Reporting and Administration



Ensure all agents performance files are updated with:-

Daily team performance report

Signed weekly Coaching Form;

Signed weekly Quality Assurance Summaries;

Signed weekly performance review Report;

Action plans, minutes for respective agents on PMP

(E) Attendance management





Complete daily attendance registers and commissions files.



(F) Orientation



Provide the following support to new employees (2 week nesting period):-

Conduct mandatory 45min pre-shift listening to Good and unacceptable customer service calls with new agents twice a week

Increase coaching time to 2 hours weekly which includes listening to calls with respective agent(s)

Conduct daily live call evaluations on areas coaching has been provided to assess adherence to agreed action plans.

Conduct side-by-side live coaching of calls with new agents

Solicit feedback from new agents to assess coaching sessions and performance reviews

Schedule and conduct weekly performance management and coaching sessions with all new agents.





Position: Telesales Executive



Reporting to: Team Leader



As the first line customer liaison, the primary role is to:-

Make contact with businesses with full information on service/program.

Make sales by offering the correct information and enrolling new customers.

handle customers enquiries promptly, efficiently and professionally to fulfill the call centre’s expectations and meet the set service and sales target

Duties and Responsibilities:

Contact designated clients with a target to enroll them in the program/Service.

Increase sales by enrolling designated customers.

Maintain customer experience levels within the quality standards stipulated.

Handle objections by building rapport with customers.

Record customer information and queries on the CRM.

Adhere to Data Protection policy with regards to confidentiality of customer details.

Adhere to escalation process as defined.

Handle complaints in a polite and professional manner.

Patiently listens and responds to customer queries.

Understand and adhere to the escalation process.

Qualifications

Certificate, Diploma or Degree from a recognised tertiary institution.

Must possess 2 years of experience in sales

Fluent in English with a clear accent (American/ British accent will be an added advantage).

Experience in the technical sales will provide an added advantage

Knowledge of sales and marketing.

Past experience in a call center will provide an added advantage

Skills and Competencies

Fluent in the English Language, clear accent

Good IT literacy skills

Excellent communication skills – verbal and written

Sales oriented mindset with a high degree of persuasion skills and maturity.

Service orientation and social perceptiveness.

Ability to remain composed while handling stressful situations

Organized and meticulous in carrying out duties

Maintains a high level of integrity and observes confidentiality of client data.

Team player with pleasant disposition

Well presented and tactful

Numerate and quick thinker

Ability to multi-task





Vacancy: Account Supervisor



Reporting to: Service delivery Manager



Supervises: Team Leaders



Position Summary: The Account supervisor is responsible of evaluating, monitoring and developing overall Team Leader’s and Agents’ performance and ensuring the efficient day-to-day running of account operations.





The Team Leader Supervisor will also be responsible for coordinating the day to day Operational activities within the contact center.



Duties and Responsibilities:

Plan, monitor and evaluate the teams’ daily performance and where applicable, take corrective action to ensuring the teams meet daily key contact center performance goals for customer satisfaction, quality, productivity and key performance metrics.

Review productivity and attendance reports, and coach Team Leaders to improve performance.

Conduct formal Team Leader weekly performance reviews, including performance development plan and assist agents with career development.

Monitor real time account performance to ensure Service Level and other KPIs are met.

Ensure that HCC client’s questions and problems are resolved properly and quickly and address client requirements that require escalate appropriately.

Manage all client communication and requests in the absence of the Service Delivery Manager.

Participate in the development and implementation of Operational processes and procedures.

Analyze, Report and resolve system, client and operational issues that impact service delivery.

Improve Quality results by recommending changes.

Carry out weekly inspections of the following:

1. Agent Folders

2. WPR Sessions

3. Agent Coaching Sessions

4. One on one coaching and WPR sessions

Help in execution of directives on areas of development while working closely with the Service Delivery Manager, Quality and Training Manager & WFM.

Maintain open lines of communication with agents, peers, trainers, Business Leaders, HODs & Quality Analysts.

Compile and prepare daily, weekly and monthly agents stack ranking & 4-Blocker reports as well as account reports in a timely manner and in accordance with approved reporting standards.

Provide regular feedback to the Operations, WFM & Quality assurance departments on areas that can improve productivity, quality and customer experience.

Keep informed of all new products and services and ensure that agents are properly trained to handle questions about any of them.

Participate in the Interviewing and hiring of prospective Team Leaders and other Operations staff.

Assist in administering team attendance records, vacation planning, staffing schedules and forecasts.

Attend daily HCC Operations meetings and participate in Weekly client performance review sessions.

Manage Team Leader Schedules in liaison with WFM

Cover floor operations in the absence of the Team Leader

Key competencies and attributes:

Demonstrated exceptional Customer Service Skills

Strive to provide all customers with an outstanding customer experience.

Comprehensive knowledge of service line Key Performance Indicators.

Attention to detail, good numerical skills and exceptional listening skills.

Excellent reporting and presentation Skills

Excellent Coaching and leadership Skills

Ability to maintain confidentiality of information

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent organizational skills

Ability to work in a strict deadline driven environment

Maintains healthy team dynamics through well developed conflict management skills

Recognises and acknowledges team and individual performance

Education and experience:

Tertiary education with Bachelor’s degree or college diploma

Must have previous experience in a call experience within a supervisory capacity

Fluent in the English Language (neutral and clear accent)

Good knowledge of Kiswahili (where applicable)

Refer to career progression chart for experience

Proficient in MS Office Suite – MS Word, MS PowerPoint, MS Excel, MS Outlook and Internet Explorer.

Good understanding of Performance Management Programme









Job Profile: Customer Care Representative



Reporting to: Team Leader



Position Summary:- The Customer Care Executive will provide great customer experience by showing empathy, creating rapport and building trust through contact with the customers by answering incoming calls / SMS to: answer inquiries and questions, handle complaints, troubleshoot problems and provide information, solutions and advice.



Key competencies and attributes:

Experience in a Call Center will be an added advantage

Excellent telephone etiquette

Great communication skills

Outstanding customer service skills

Should be customer service oriented with a focus on meeting the needs of the customer first

Must be a computer literate with exceptional computer skills

Good problem solving skills with ability to handle complaints in a polite; empathetic and professional manner

Great listening and influencing skills

Ability to use a positive, constructive, and solution-focused approach whenever conflict arises

Maintains a positive attitude and enthusiasm when faced with routine work

Dynamic and energized individual.

Ability to multi task

Maintains high levels of integrity and confidentiality of client information.

Must be a critical thinker

Responsibilities:-

Provide customers with product and service information by clearly explaining procedure, answering questions and providing information

Maintain and improve quality results by adhering to standards and guidelines and recommending improved procedures

Attract potential customers by answering product or service questions, and suggesting information about other products and services.

Receive incoming calls and provide general and technical support to customers on all products via and/or SMS

Maintain customer experience levels within the stipulated quality standards.

Quickly understand the customer’s needs and providing the best resoultion.

Conduct Happy Calls and Customer Satisfaction Survey calls

Collect, confirm and update client information to standard operating procedures

Record and follow up on general queries and complaints

Conduct a predetermined number of CSAT surveys

Handle complaints in a polite and professional manner by managing and resolving customer complaints

Understand and adhere to the escalation process.

Research required information using available resources.

Handle online customer support if required (Emails, chat, blogs etc.)

Knowledge and skills:

Diploma or tertiary education in any business related field.

Previous customer service experience will be an added advantage

Experience in a call center will provide an added advantage

Fluent in the English and Swahili Language proficiency (neutral and clear accent)

Proficient in MS Office Suite.

Successful Candidates MUST be willing to work in a shift pattern assignment within a 24 hour operational environment.

Must possess a Valid Certificate of Good Conduct









We seek a suitably experienced, self driven and motivated Service Delivery Manager to manage key accounts and provide excellent customer service to promote this idea throughout the organization.





The goal is to keep the department running in an efficient and profitable manner, to increase customer satisfaction, loyalty and retention and to meet their expectations.



Duties and Responsibilities

Manage contents of SOW/SOP/SLAs for the various accounts and clearly understands the deliverables for each account.

Undertakes daily reviews of operational and quality management processes to identify gaps and areas of improvement.

Carries out weekly reviews with the various Operations staff to ensure is fully aware of any challenges that are being encountered in meeting the SLAs and tracks performance of each Account.

Designs and/or recommends appropriate process improvements for operations and quality management for each account.

Oversees the implementation of these improvements and undertakes regular evaluation of these improvements to assess improvement in operational effectiveness and efficiency.

Critically analyses each account’s performance to interpret and identify trends; identify areas of improvement and value add services.

Prepares and presents consolidated monthly operational performance reports and recommends action plans for value add services to increase revenue streams.

Works closely with the operations and quality team to proactively suggest areas of improvement, and areas of possible increase in revenue streams for each account.

Prepares and presents quarterly strategic reports for each account for internal and client decision making purposes.

Responsible for strategic communication with the clients on Service Delivery and Customer Satisfaction.

Undertakes regular client VOC to calibrate client expectations viz-a-viz Service Delivery.

Experience and Skills

A basic tertiary education of diploma/degree.

Call center experience is Mandatory

Proficient in MS Office Suite and data analysis tools.

General understanding of ICT

Minimum of 5 years of management experience in financial services, Data or telecommunications industry managing large teams of not less than 50.

Experience in leading initiatives and business strategies internally to improve day to day operations

Proven experience in process improvement and quality management.

Demonstrated experience in handling multiple clients and managing expectations of all stakeholders.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Exceptional customer service skills are mandatory.

Demonstrated ability to meet set performance targets, proven documented track record (advantage if within a call centre environment).

Excellent coaching and feedback skills.

Demonstrated cost awareness & business savvy.

Experience in project management will have an added advantage.

Key Competencies and Attributes:

Target and Results driven

Excellent leadership skills

Strong interpersonal skills

Decision-making skills

Independent thinking

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Exceptional reporting and presentation skills

Good conceptual reasoning

Solution driven attitude

Stress tolerant and resilient

Self-motivated

Self Initiative

Ability to assimilate new information quickly

Flexible and adaptable

Team player

Proven conflict management skills

Reliable and committed

Good negotiation skills

Qualified and interested candidates should send in their resumes to recruitmentoperations.hr@gmail.com clearly indicating the position on the subject line.




