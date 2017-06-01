Jobs and Vacancies in BAT Kenya – Internship Opportunities

Jobs and Vacancies in BAT Kenya – Internship OpportunitiesJobs and Careers 07:03
Location/City: Nairobi
Appointment type: Fixed term
Job purpose and key deliverables
British American Tobacco has an exciting opportunity for 2 Supply Chain Interns to join our team in Nairobi for 6 months.
Overall Purpose
To understand the customer requirements, product delivery requirements to ensure customer satisfaction, ensure customer complaints are answered on time and manage relationships with the customer & other functions.
Responsibilities
· Learn and participate in project planning from idea to end including project budget management, risk assessment and mitigation planning.
· Learn the different systems in use and thereafter accurately analyze customers forecasts in a timely manner.
· Check that production plan is aligned to the forecast.
· Learn relevant supply chain stock policies and & track stock policy levels to ensure that they are within the agreed limits .
· Learn Order management and spot order identification to ensure accurate input into the planning process, liasing closely with other stakeholders to deliver customer requirement.
· Participation in Monthly Project cycle meetings and delivery & tracking of actions that may be assigned.
· Tracking of materials required for projects to ensure on time delivery for all projects.
Requirements
· Degree holder in the fields of Business with a minimum of a Second-Class Upper Division
· Less than 2 years’ post-graduation from university
· A quick and agile learner
· Good understanding of Supply Chain activities
· Excellent customer engagement skills
· Good interpersonal and communication skills
· Proficiency in using Excel and PowerPoint is essential
· Knowledge of inventory management
How to Apply
Manufacturing Internships
Location/City: Nairobi
Appointment type: Fixed term
Job purpose and key deliverables
British American Tobacco has an exciting opportunity for 6 Manufacturing Interns to join our team in Nairobi for 6 months.
Job Purpose:
To learn & understand Integrated Work Systems (IWS) in Manufacturing and apply the knowledge in improving equipment efficiency in the factory
Responsibilities
· Observing machine operations in the factory to understand equipment losses
· Work with the factory teams to eliminate equipment losses and implement IWS standards
· Update the relevant documentation per required frequency.
· Participate in loss elimination projects in the factory
· Effective communication to their teams, supervisors and factory management
Requirements
· Recent University Graduate (Less than 2 years)
· Engineering Degree with at least a Second Class Upper Division
· A record of participation in extra-curricular activities in the University
· Good Interpersonal skills
· Good Communication skills
How to Apply