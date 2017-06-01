Jobs and Vacancies in BAT Kenya – Internship Opportunities

The Kenyan DAILY POST 07:03

Supply Chain Internships
Location/City: Nairobi
Appointment type: Fixed term
Job purpose and key deliverables
British American Tobacco has an exciting opportunity for 2 Supply Chain Interns to join our team in Nairobi for 6 months.
Overall Purpose
To understand the customer requirements, product delivery requirements to ensure customer satisfaction, ensure customer complaints are answered on time and manage relationships with the customer & other functions.

Responsibilities

·         Learn and participate in project planning from idea to end including project budget management, risk assessment and mitigation planning.
·         Learn the different systems in use and thereafter accurately analyze customers forecasts in a timely manner.
·         Check that production plan is aligned to the forecast.
·         Learn relevant supply chain stock policies and & track stock policy levels to ensure that they are within the agreed limits .
·         Learn Order management and spot order identification to ensure accurate input into the planning process, liasing closely with other stakeholders to deliver customer requirement.
·         Participation in Monthly Project cycle meetings and delivery & tracking of actions that may be assigned.
·         Tracking of materials required for projects to ensure on time delivery for all projects.

Requirements

·         Degree holder in the fields of Business with a minimum of a Second-Class Upper Division
·         Less than 2 years’ post-graduation from university
·         A quick and agile learner
·         Good understanding of Supply Chain activities
·         Excellent customer engagement skills
·         Good interpersonal and communication skills
·         Proficiency in using Excel and PowerPoint is essential
·         Knowledge of inventory management
How to Apply

Manufacturing Internships
Location/City: Nairobi
Appointment type: Fixed term
Job purpose and key deliverables
British American Tobacco has an exciting opportunity for 6 Manufacturing Interns to join our team in Nairobi for 6 months.
Job Purpose:
To learn & understand Integrated Work Systems (IWS) in Manufacturing and apply the knowledge in improving equipment efficiency in the factory

Responsibilities

·         Observing machine operations in the factory to understand equipment losses
·         Work with the factory teams to eliminate equipment losses and implement IWS standards
·         Update the relevant documentation per required frequency.
·         Participate in loss elimination projects in the factory
·         Effective communication to their teams, supervisors and factory management

Requirements

·         Recent University Graduate (Less than 2 years)
·         Engineering Degree with at least a Second Class Upper Division
·         A record of participation in extra-curricular activities in the University
·         Good Interpersonal skills
·         Good Communication skills
How to Apply

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno