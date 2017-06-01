Jobs and Vacancies in BAT Kenya – Internship Opportunities

Supply Chain Internships

Location/City: Nairobi

Appointment type: Fixed term

Job purpose and key deliverables

British American Tobacco has an exciting opportunity for 2 Supply Chain Interns to join our team in Nairobi for 6 months.

Overall Purpose

To understand the customer requirements, product delivery requirements to ensure customer satisfaction, ensure customer complaints are answered on time and manage relationships with the customer & other functions.

Responsibilities

· Learn and participate in project planning from idea to end including project budget management, risk assessment and mitigation planning.

· Learn the different systems in use and thereafter accurately analyze customers forecasts in a timely manner.

· Check that production plan is aligned to the forecast.

· Learn relevant supply chain stock policies and & track stock policy levels to ensure that they are within the agreed limits .

· Learn Order management and spot order identification to ensure accurate input into the planning process, liasing closely with other stakeholders to deliver customer requirement.

· Participation in Monthly Project cycle meetings and delivery & tracking of actions that may be assigned.

· Tracking of materials required for projects to ensure on time delivery for all projects.

Requirements

· Degree holder in the fields of Business with a minimum of a Second-Class Upper Division

· Less than 2 years’ post-graduation from university

· A quick and agile learner

· Good understanding of Supply Chain activities

· Excellent customer engagement skills

· Good interpersonal and communication skills

· Proficiency in using Excel and PowerPoint is essential

· Knowledge of inventory management

Manufacturing Internships

Location/City: Nairobi

Appointment type: Fixed term

Job purpose and key deliverables

British American Tobacco has an exciting opportunity for 6 Manufacturing Interns to join our team in Nairobi for 6 months.

Job Purpose:

To learn & understand Integrated Work Systems (IWS) in Manufacturing and apply the knowledge in improving equipment efficiency in the factory

Responsibilities

· Observing machine operations in the factory to understand equipment losses

· Work with the factory teams to eliminate equipment losses and implement IWS standards

· Update the relevant documentation per required frequency.

· Participate in loss elimination projects in the factory

· Effective communication to their teams, supervisors and factory management

Requirements

· Recent University Graduate (Less than 2 years)

· Engineering Degree with at least a Second Class Upper Division

· A record of participation in extra-curricular activities in the University

· Good Interpersonal skills

· Good Communication skills