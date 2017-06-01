It’s RAILA who sent his goons to collapse Sigiri Bridge days after launch by UHURU - KURIA shares photos

Monday June 26, 2017 - The much hyped sh1.2 billion Sigiri Bridge that President Uhuru Kenyatta rushed to commission 2 weeks ago in Budalangi has collapsed.





The bridge collapsed on Monday morning injuring at least 10 people who were around at the time of collapse.





After the collapse, Kenyans took to social media to condemn and criticize the Jubilee Government for hurrying the construction of the bridge and using substandard material for political expediency at the...



