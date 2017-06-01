It’s over for UHURU/ RUTO in Western as IEBC is set to bar their pointman KEN LUSAKA from vying

It’s over for UHURU/ RUTO in Western as IEBC is set to bar their pointman KEN LUSAKA from vyingNews 06:50
Wednesday June 21, 2017 - Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka is among politicians who risk being barred from contesting in the August elections over violence.
Lusaka, who is the Jubilee pointman for Western Kenya, is among 14 politicians summoned to appear before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to defend themselves against accusations of triggering poll chaos.
Lusaka will appear for...
Page 1 2