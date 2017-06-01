It’s over for UHURU as 2.3 million dead voters are discovered in the register - RAILA to win by a landslide

Monday June 12, 2017 - An audit firm has discovered more than 2.3 million dead voters in the current Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) register.





However, only 970, 895 deaths had been registered by the Registrar of Deaths, which means that more than 1.3 million dead voters are still in the register and might wake up from their graves and vote during the August 8th General Election and return back to..



