It’s over for UHURU as 2.3 million dead voters are discovered in the register - RAILA to win by a landslide

The audit conducted by KPMG confirmed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s worst fears of their being dead voters in the register.





Raila had accused President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee of colluding with the IEBC to rig him using dead voters especially from Central and Rift Valley regions.





The audit firm has recommended the removal of dead voters from the IEBC register to ensure that the August polls are free and fair - a move that could deal Jubilee a severe blow against the Opposition.





