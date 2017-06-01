It is over for RUTO as MOI drives the last nail in his political coffin as he reveals this about 2022 game plan

..also the KANU chairman, alleged that Ruto was feeling threatened by his 2022 Presidential ambition.





He said as a result of this, the man from Sugoi has now resorted to maligning his name.





“My political opponents should brace for tough times ahead because I am not cowed and not ready to shelve my political ambitions whatsoever,” Moi said.





Ruto and his supporters had asked Moi to drop his 2022 Presidential ambitions and support the Deputy President.





