It is over for RAILA in Nairobi as UHURU takes over Kibra - Baba may never set foot there after this

Saturday June 3, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has endeared himself to the Nubian community in Kibra, Nairobi, after he issued them with title deeds.





The President issued the Nubian community with a title deed for 288 acres of land in Kibra which has been long overdue.





Leaders from the community shed tears of joy after Uhuru issued them with a certificate of incorporation for the land which was left out of the Kibra military reserve when it was established in 1902.





The other land, which was..



