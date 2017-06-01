Is UHURU campaigning for KIDERO? SONKO now speaks on Jubilee denying him funds for campaigns

Thursday June 29, 2017 - Flamboyant Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko has denied claims that he is broke and cannot sustain his campaigns to capture the Nairobi Governor’s seat come August elections.





This is after Sonko scaled down his political activities in Nairobi, a move that has left his camp worried and speculating about his financial muscles.





For starters, Sonko has not held any high profile rally or any road show in the last two weeks allegedly due to lack of funds, unlike his..



