Is RUTO regretting supporting RAILA and wants to go back to Jubilee? He said this and RAILA is troubled

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has warned his supporters and those of the Raila Odinga-led National Super Alliance (NASA) against disrupting Jubilee rallies in his County.





Speaking in Bomet, Ruto, who is an ardent supporter of Raila Odinga and a co-principal in NASA, advised the Opposition supporters to keep off Jubilee rallies for the sake of peace instead of attending just to disrupt them.





He said it was important for Kenyans to live in peace and harmony all the time, which is why President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy, William Ruto, and..



