Is RUTO regretting supporting RAILA and wants to go back to Jubilee? He said this and RAILA is troubled

...Jubilee aspirants should be allowed to campaign freely and peacefully in his County.





“If one does not agree with party policies of his/ her rival aspirant, it is not fair to attend the rallies to invite trouble,” Ruto said.





“We do not want to take Kenya to the old days of the 2007/ 2008 General Election where over a thousand Kenyans were killed and many others displaced from their homes,” he added.





Ruto’s unusual soft spot for Jubilee has left NASA wondering and thinking because he has never had any kind words for the ruling party.





