Is RAILA this desperate to be President? See what he has resorted to that has caught UHURU off-guard

Thursday June 22, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is not leaving anything to chance in his efforts to become President in August.





Raila and his team are now capitalizing on unfulfilled Jubilee promises to win the hearts of many disillusioned and undecided voters ahead of polls.





The NASA campaign team in Nyanza is using collapsed industries and claims of abandonment by..



