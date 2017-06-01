Is NASA responsible for killing SAVULA’s bodyguard and blame it on UHURU? He reveals the killers

Thursday June 22, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party has urged the police to speed up investigations into the murder of Lugari MP, Ayub Savula’s bodyguard.





Gerishom Kwoba was attacked and stabbed several times to death inside a pub in Lugari town before the assailants escaped into the nearby sugarcane plantation on foot.





However, ANC leadership is now blaming National Super Alliance (NASA) officials for..



