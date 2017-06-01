Inventory Double Checkers Jobs in Kenya

Jobs: Inventory Double Checkers 
 
A Double Checkers is a position in a warehouse or another facility that receives a large number of shipments on a regular basis. 

The Double Checkers main duties often include confirming unloading shipments, as well as verifying that their contents are correct and that no items are damaged.
 
Requirements
  • A Diploma in procurement or any relevant field
  • Good communication skills
  • A Professional experience in security or retail business
  • Background in Security is an added advantage
  • A team leader
  • Must be a minimum of 25 years of age
  • Mature
  • Flexible
  • Has passion and drive to work
  • Work longer hours
  • Work under pressure
  • Someone who is very keen to details
One must also have the following:-
  • Curriculum Vitae (CV)
  • Application Letter
  • Academic Certificates
  • Medical Certificate Showing You Are Physically Fit To Work
  • A Copy Of Good Conduct Certificate
  • N.H.I.F Card
  • N.S.S.F Card
  • K.R.A Pin
  • Letter From The Chief
If you meet the minimum qualifications, send your application quoting the job title (Double Checkers) on the subject line tojobs@hcsafrica.com

   

