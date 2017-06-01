Inventory Double Checkers Jobs in Kenya

Jobs: Inventory Double Checkers



A Double Checkers is a position in a warehouse or another facility that receives a large number of shipments on a regular basis.





The Double Checkers main duties often include confirming unloading shipments, as well as verifying that their contents are correct and that no items are damaged.



Requirements

A Diploma in procurement or any relevant field

Good communication skills

A Professional experience in security or retail business

Background in Security is an added advantage

A team leader

Must be a minimum of 25 years of age

Mature

Flexible

Has passion and drive to work

Work longer hours

Work under pressure

Someone who is very keen to details

One must also have the following:-

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Application Letter

Academic Certificates

Medical Certificate Showing You Are Physically Fit To Work

A Copy Of Good Conduct Certificate

N.H.I.F Card

N.S.S.F Card

K.R.A Pin

Letter From The Chief

If you meet the minimum qualifications, send your application quoting the job title (Double Checkers) on the subject line to

jobs@hcsafrica.com