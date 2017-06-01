Inventory Double Checkers Jobs in Kenya

Inventory Double Checkers Jobs in KenyaJobs and Careers 16:07
A Double Checkers is a position in a warehouse or another facility that receives a large number of shipments on a regular basis.
The Double Checkers main duties often include confirming unloading shipments, as well as verifying that their contents are correct and that no items are damaged.
Requirements
- A Diploma in
procurement or any relevant field
- Good communication
skills
- A Professional
experience in security or retail business
- Background in
Security is an added advantage
- A team leader
- Must be a minimum
of 25 years of age
- Mature
- Flexible
- Has passion and
drive to work
- Work longer hours
- Work under pressure
- Someone who is very
keen to details
One must also have the following:-
- Curriculum Vitae
(CV)
- Application Letter
- Academic
Certificates
- Medical Certificate
Showing You Are Physically Fit To Work
- A Copy Of Good
Conduct Certificate
- N.H.I.F Card
- N.S.S.F Card
- K.R.A Pin
- Letter From The
Chief