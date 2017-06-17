Inhuman! Here is a school in Nairobi’s Tassia Estate where kids are beaten like dogs (Sad PHOTOs).

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 13:38

Saturday June 17, 2017 - A parent has exposed a school in Nairobi’s Tassia Estate where kids are beaten like dogs.

A teacher called Irene is the one beating little kids like dogs and inflicting serious injuries on their bodies.

This is what the disgruntled parent posted;

IF I was courageous enough I would post in kmdcu for the pain it causes a teacher in Tassia estate kindergarten beat this nursery class kid until the hand was like this.... Tr. Irene better mend ua mistake before the law catches up with u

See photos in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno