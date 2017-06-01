I’ll rather die than share power with RAILA ODINGA; he is not interested in August poll – UHURU says

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, continued their onslaught against Opposition leader Raila Odinga in Nyeri, where they chided him of planning to postpone the August 8th General Election.





Uhuru and Ruto accused the NASA Presidential candidate of engineering a plot to share power with them like he did to Mwai Kibaki in 2008.





They noted that the former PM was not interested in the August 8th General Election, but wants to force a coalition Government to share power that’s why he is...



