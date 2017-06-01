I’ll deploy 5 agents per station to guard my votes against UHURU’s theft like it or not - RAILA tells IEBC

NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga has maintained that he will deploy agents to protect his votes against theft by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.

Under the ‘adopt-a-polling station’ strategy, Raila said he will deploy 5 agents per polling station to prevent any rigging.





This comes even as IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati opposed Raila’s move, saying he will only allow..



