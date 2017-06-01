I’ll beat RAILA again in August, don’t waste your votes on him - Confident UHURU tells Nyamira voters.

Wednesday June 7, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed confidence that he will beat National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, in August saying the opposition leader is a clueless old man who has no agenda for the country.





Speaking during his campaign blitz in Nyamira County on Wednesday , Uhuru said that he won the last elections when the odds were stacked against him and he is confident that it will be a smoother ride for him this year because of Jubilee’s performance and track record.





“The opposition has no idea what Kenyans want.”





“If they are not inciting Kenyans, they are...



