If UHURU wants to see fire, let him arrest me for addressing the MAASAI’s land issues - RAILA dares him

The Kenyan DAILY POST 10:23

Monday June 19, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has remained defiant over allegations that he incited the Maasai community not to sell their land to outsiders.


Speaking at a press conference, Raila maintained that he did not incite the Maasai people and dared President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Government to arrest him if they think otherwise.

He explained that his..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno