I will support RAILA ODINGA if you endorse KIRAITU here in Meru - MUNYA tells UHURU/ RUTO

..unknown organisations and discussing how to rig him out of the election.





“Meetings said to be for peace are being held at night to discuss how to rig votes.”





“We will not condone any monkey business in Meru because people will guard their votes," said Munya.





“We cannot be harassed or intimidated by anybody.”





“Whether they are using the provincial administration or [powerful individuals], they are wasting time.”

“DCCs and commissioners neither have votes nor can they mobilise voters.”

“Only chiefs can.” Munya added.





He concluded by saying if Uhuru endorses Kiraitu, he will start campaigning for NASA Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.





