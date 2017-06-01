I will lower the cost of living within 100 days after I evict UHURU/ RUTO from State House - RAILA ODINGA

The Kenyan DAILY POST 06:42

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - CORD leader, Raila Odinga has said he will lower the cost of living in Kenya if he wins the presidency in August.

Speaking over the weekend in Busia County, Raila said that within the first 100 of his leadership, the cost of living will go down and all Kenyans will be able to afford basic commodities.

“The NASA Government will lower the cost of living within 100 days.”

“We shall strive to ensure the country’s economy has changed and many job opportunities have...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno