I will lead Kenya like MAGUFULI has led Tanzania, zero tolerance to nonsense - says RAILA ODINGA

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said his leadership will be like that of Tanzania’s President, John Pombe Magufuli, who doesn’t entertain corruption in his Government.





Speaking on Monday , Raila said his administration will break corrupt cartels that surround President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





The former Premier warned Jubilee to brace itself for..



