I will lead Kenya like MAGUFULI has led Tanzania, zero tolerance to nonsense - says RAILA ODINGA

I will lead Kenya like MAGUFULI has led Tanzania, zero tolerance to nonsense - says RAILA ODINGAPolitics 07:07
Wednesday June 28, 2017 - NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said his leadership will be like that of Tanzania’s President, John Pombe Magufuli, who doesn’t entertain corruption in his Government.
Speaking on Monday, Raila said his administration will break corrupt cartels that surround President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.
The former Premier warned Jubilee to brace itself for..
Page 1 2