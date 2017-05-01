I will expose UHURU’s dirty things, I know everything about him from my time in TNA - MWAKWERE vows

Friday June 2, 2017 - Kwale County gubernatorial hopeful, Ali Chirau Mwakwere, has threatened to expose President Uhuru Kenyatta after he threatened to expose him.





Last week, Uhuru threatened to expose Mwakwere’s fraudulent activities involving minerals and land in Kwale County.





“Stop the propaganda because we can expose you easily since we have your records.”





“Do not forget we have all the..



